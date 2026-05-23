Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 9,534.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,430 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE MA opened at $498.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.52. The stock has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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