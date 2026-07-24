Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $10,723,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.14% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in IDACORP by 630.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.60%.The firm had revenue of $403.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.57%.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $211,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,351.10. The trade was a 41.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on IDACORP from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

Further Reading

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