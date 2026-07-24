Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Cuts Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,203 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BOX worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in BOX by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,778.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

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BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.33 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.39 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 23,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $592,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,381,049 shares in the company, valued at $34,470,983.04. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $313,869.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 558,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,063,460.63. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,460 shares of company stock worth $2,806,201. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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