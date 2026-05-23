Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,175 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,270 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.57% of Bread Financial worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 141.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 8,300.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,509.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 885 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $992.05 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 9,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $874,929.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,716,735.28. This trade represents a 24.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Fawcett bought 698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.43 per share, with a total value of $60,328.14. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $950,730. The trade was a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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