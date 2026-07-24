Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 633.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,900 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 137,235 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $22,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Compass Point set a $120.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $126.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.29. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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