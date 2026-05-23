Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $36.73 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,942 shares of the company's stock after selling 806,010 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45. The company has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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