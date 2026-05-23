Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $36.73 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,942 shares of the company's stock after selling 806,010 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45. The company has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.32%.
PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Trending Headlines about PepsiCo
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo extended and revised its licensing and bottling arrangements with Varun Beverages in India through 2049, while also giving the partner more freedom to pursue non-PepsiCo ventures. The longer-term deal should help protect distribution in a key growth market and reduce partnership uncertainty. Varun Beverages, PepsiCo revise licencing deal
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is also being highlighted by market commentary as a strong growth stock and a defensive blue-chip income name, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s earnings stability and dividend profile. Here's Why PepsiCo (PEP) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo launched new products and initiatives, including a functional ready-to-drink tea and a greenhouse program in Asia-Pacific, which support its innovation story but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. PepsiCo adds functional RTD tea
- Neutral Sentiment: The company is also moving ahead with sustainability and regenerative agriculture efforts, which may help long-term brand positioning but are not immediate earnings catalysts. PepsiCo enters regen ag pact with LDC
- Negative Sentiment: Industry coverage continues to flag margin pressure from higher sugar, packaging and freight costs, along with tariff uncertainty. That backdrop could weigh on profitability for PepsiCo and other soft drink makers if costs stay elevated. 5 Soft Drinks Stocks to Track Amid Margin & Tariff Pressures
- Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo said it will raise prices on some smaller chip bags to offset increased costs. While this may help margins, it can also pressure volume and suggests inflation remains a headwind. Lay’s and Doritos maker to raise prices on small bags of chips
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.11.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP
About PepsiCo
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PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
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