Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases 23,216 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,290,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,668,743 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $675,610,000 after buying an additional 90,127 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,264,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $310,109,000 after buying an additional 344,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $275,466,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $221,217,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $124.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $126.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $122.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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