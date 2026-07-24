Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 247,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.19% of Alliance Resource Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the energy company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the energy company's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 129,423 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARLP opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.24 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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