Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 364,314 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 364,314 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.41% of Haemonetics worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:HAE opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.95. Haemonetics Corporation has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $87.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 7.29%.The company had revenue of $346.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Haemonetics's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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