Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 38,400 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BXP worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BXP by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BXP by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 450,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in BXP by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 121,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BXP by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,019 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

BXP Trading Up 0.5%

BXP opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. BXP's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on BXP from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised BXP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BXP from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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