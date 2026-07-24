Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 94,274 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 94,274 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $70,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $380.20 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $402.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.57. The stock has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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