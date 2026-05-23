Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 310,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $29,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 850.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,018,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $88.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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