Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires 248,585 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 3,285.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,152 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 248,585 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $852,745.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of -197.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is -300.00%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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