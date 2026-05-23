Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 129.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company's stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 451.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading set a $437.00 price target on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $290.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.5%

Charter Communications stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.63 and a twelve month high of $422.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,721,217.37. The trade was a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.23 per share, for a total transaction of $597,293.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,815,462.07. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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