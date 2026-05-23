Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $563,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 10,022 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $460 from $410 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on UBS target increase

UBS raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to and reiterated a rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was highlighted by multiple outlets as a high-quality stock and a turnaround bet , with commentary noting that managed care is outgrowing the broader economy and that the company is benefiting from AI adoption in operations. Motley Fool article on AI and turnaround

UnitedHealth was highlighted by multiple outlets as a and a , with commentary noting that managed care is outgrowing the broader economy and that the company is benefiting from AI adoption in operations. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth also appeared in a hedge-fund “high quality stocks” list and a Goldman Sachs conviction-list discussion, which supports the stock’s investment case but does not change fundamentals on its own. InsiderMonkey article on turnaround case

UnitedHealth also appeared in a hedge-fund “high quality stocks” list and a Goldman Sachs conviction-list discussion, which supports the stock’s investment case but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: There is still headline risk around Medicare Advantage overpayments , with a Congressional committee estimating about $7 billion annually in excess payments to private insurers, which could keep regulatory scrutiny on managed-care names like UNH. 247WallSt article on Medicare Advantage overpayments

There is still headline risk around , with a Congressional committee estimating about in excess payments to private insurers, which could keep regulatory scrutiny on managed-care names like UNH. Negative Sentiment: Recent discussion also noted that Berkshire-linked selling contributed to a prior stock slide, underscoring that investor sentiment can still turn quickly. Barchart article on Berkshire stake sale

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6%

UNH opened at $388.42 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $326.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $352.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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