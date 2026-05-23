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Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $1.31 Million in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Ecolab logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated a new position in Ecolab, buying 4,998 shares worth about $1.31 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Ecolab continues to draw mixed but generally positive analyst support, with an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $320.65.
  • The company posted solid quarterly results, with EPS of $1.70 matching estimates and revenue of $4.07 billion topping expectations, while also declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 330,698 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $86,670,000 after buying an additional 68,062 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.9% during the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 83,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,656 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $18,254,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Ecolab from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $352.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $250.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,899.50. This represents a 4.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total transaction of $6,147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,351.78. This trade represents a 18.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:ECL opened at $253.33 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $263.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.38. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.15 and a 52 week high of $309.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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