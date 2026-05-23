Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $1.52 Million in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,565 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

Union Pacific stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.82. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $276.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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