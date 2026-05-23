Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,346 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $193.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The stock's 50-day moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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