Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Ball Corporation $BALL

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,485,000. Ball comprises about 1.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 0.19% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Ball by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in Ball by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 20,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,118.36. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $888,818.78. The trade was a 12.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Key Ball News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ball across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, which may signal improving fundamentals and support investor sentiment.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ball across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, which may signal improving fundamentals and support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The latest consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at $3.99, so the analyst changes are helpful but still broadly in line with market expectations.

The latest consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at $3.99, so the analyst changes are helpful but still broadly in line with market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent non-company articles about “Dragon Ball” appear unrelated to Ball Corporation’s business and are unlikely to affect the stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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