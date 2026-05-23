Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 6,076,136 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,411 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,076,136 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Intel were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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