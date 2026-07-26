Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Trims Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,159 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 491,209 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up about 8.0% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $149,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45. The company has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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