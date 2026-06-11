MKA Charitable Fund Sells 50,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

MKA Charitable Fund cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,463 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 100.0% of MKA Charitable Fund's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MKA Charitable Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Airbnb worth $251,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $569,303.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,732,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,497,803.88. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at $431,049,984.75. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock valued at $226,595,468. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7%

Airbnb stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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