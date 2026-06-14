MKS Inc. $MKSI Holdings Cut by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. MKS accounts for about 3.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of MKS worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 267,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS by 63.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MKS by 3,545.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of MKS by 22.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 29,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKS

Insider Activity

In other MKS news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $6,668,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,667.80. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,700.50. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $355.69 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.49 and a twelve month high of $359.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $295.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.08.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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