MKS Inc. $MKSI Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.05% of MKS worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MKS by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 522,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $83,482,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MKS

In related news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $6,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,667.80. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,400,700.50. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 51,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,751,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of MKS in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $354.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKS

MKS Price Performance

MKS stock opened at $330.23 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $341.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. MKS's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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