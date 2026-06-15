MLP3 LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

MLP3 LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,266 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 4.6% of MLP3 LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of COF opened at $184.44 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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