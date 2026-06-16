MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,881 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,250 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $52,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $184.29.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $220.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.26.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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