MML Investors Services LLC Buys 20,494 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,841 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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