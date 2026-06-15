MML Investors Services LLC Buys 28,130 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,523 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $150,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 448,554 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

ABBV opened at $227.54 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day moving average of $219.00. The stock has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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