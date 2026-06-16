MML Investors Services LLC Buys 62,684 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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