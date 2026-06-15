MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,741 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $165,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,238,994 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $434,527,000 after buying an additional 719,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

V stock opened at $321.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $318.69 and its 200 day moving average is $324.37. The stock has a market cap of $577.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $363.01.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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