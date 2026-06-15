MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $163,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $406.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $398.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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