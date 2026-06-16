MML Investors Services LLC Has $49.51 Million Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,996 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $49,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in McDonald's by 3,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $286.35 on Tuesday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $271.85 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.59.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

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McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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