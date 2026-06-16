MML Investors Services LLC Has $53.65 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,921 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 148,533 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $71,860,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 230,892 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $112,364,000 after buying an additional 98,502 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 773 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $529.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.26 and a 200-day moving average of $563.73. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The company has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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