MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,489 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $79,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

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Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $186.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.26. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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