MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,837 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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