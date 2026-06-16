MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 7,447 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,275 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 229,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying far more call options than usual, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound in PepsiCo shares.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying far more call options than usual, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound in PepsiCo shares. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to draw investor interest as a dividend and defensive large-cap stock, and one article highlighted the company among broader “best stocks to buy” lists.

PepsiCo continues to draw investor interest as a dividend and defensive large-cap stock, and one article highlighted the company among broader “best stocks to buy” lists. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is expanding into newer growth areas, including its House of Treats beverage platform for entertainment and hospitality venues, and a regenerative farming partnership that could support longer-term brand and supply-chain strength.

PepsiCo is expanding into newer growth areas, including its House of Treats beverage platform for entertainment and hospitality venues, and a regenerative farming partnership that could support longer-term brand and supply-chain strength. Neutral Sentiment: The stock advanced in the latest session but still lagged the broader market, reflecting a mixed near-term backdrop rather than a strong catalyst-driven move.

The stock advanced in the latest session but still lagged the broader market, reflecting a mixed near-term backdrop rather than a strong catalyst-driven move. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its price target on PepsiCo, adding to concerns that growth is slowing and that near-term upside may be limited. PepsiCo (PEP) Price Target Lowered at Piper Sandler. Here is Why

Piper Sandler cut its price target on PepsiCo, adding to concerns that growth is slowing and that near-term upside may be limited. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen also lowered its price target and kept a Hold rating, while cutting its second-quarter organic growth forecast below consensus, reinforcing worries about softer sales momentum. PepsiCo (PEP) Gets Mixed Wall Street Reviews as Growth Challenges Persist

TD Cowen also lowered its price target and kept a Hold rating, while cutting its second-quarter organic growth forecast below consensus, reinforcing worries about softer sales momentum. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports noted more analyst price-target reductions for PepsiCo, signaling that Wall Street expectations are moving lower ahead of the next results update. PepsiCo (PEP) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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