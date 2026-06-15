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MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MML Investors Services LLC increased its Eli Lilly stake by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, adding 8,023 shares to bring its total to 152,051 shares valued at about $163.4 million.
  • Eli Lilly continues to draw bullish attention from analysts and investors thanks to its strong obesity-drug pipeline and recent earnings strength, with the stock described as being in a buy zone after a big beat and raised guidance.
  • Despite the positive momentum, a key risk is emerging around GLP-1 obesity drug coverage, as some employers may cut or drop benefits in 2027, which could pressure demand and reimbursement for Lilly’s weight-loss franchise.
  • Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company.

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,051 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $163,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $998.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,016.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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