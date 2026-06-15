MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $69,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,095 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $169,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,868. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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