MNTN Inc. $MNTN Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,217 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 187,028 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of MNTN worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNTN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MNTN during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MNTN during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MNTN by 2,093.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,857 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MNTN in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MNTN by 2,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTN. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on MNTN from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised MNTN from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MNTN from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 target price on MNTN in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.35.

Read Our Latest Report on MNTN

MNTN Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE MNTN opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. MNTN Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). MNTN had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MNTN Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting MNTN

Here are the key news stories impacting MNTN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 20.5% year over year to $82.54 million, slightly exceeding analyst expectations of $82.34 million. MNTN also reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, compared with a loss of $0.65 per share in the prior-year quarter, indicating substantial year-over-year profitability improvement. MNTN Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 20.5% year over year to $82.54 million, slightly exceeding analyst expectations of $82.34 million. MNTN also reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, compared with a loss of $0.65 per share in the prior-year quarter, indicating substantial year-over-year profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $347 million to $357 million, supporting the view that growth remains on track. The range is broadly consistent with the approximately $351.7 million analyst consensus. MNTN forecasts Q3 revenue and reiterates 2026 outlook

Management maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $347 million to $357 million, supporting the view that growth remains on track. The range is broadly consistent with the approximately $351.7 million analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: MNTN forecast third-quarter revenue of $86 million to $89 million, compared with consensus of $87.5 million. The midpoint is essentially in line with expectations, limiting the likelihood of a major estimate-driven catalyst. MNTN third-quarter revenue forecast

MNTN forecast third-quarter revenue of $86 million to $89 million, compared with consensus of $87.5 million. The midpoint is essentially in line with expectations, limiting the likelihood of a major estimate-driven catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mark Douglas and CFO Patrick Pohlen will present at upcoming Canaccord Genuity and Citi investor conferences. The events could provide additional visibility into advertising demand and the company’s growth strategy, but do not immediately change financial forecasts. MNTN to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CEO Mark Douglas and CFO Patrick Pohlen will present at upcoming Canaccord Genuity and Citi investor conferences. The events could provide additional visibility into advertising demand and the company’s growth strategy, but do not immediately change financial forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS of $0.11 missed analyst expectations, which were reported in the range of approximately $0.19 to $0.22 per share. The earnings shortfall may temper enthusiasm and remains the primary negative factor in the results. MNTN Inc. lags second-quarter earnings estimates

About MNTN

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company's core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

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