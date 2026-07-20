Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,020 RH $RH

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in RH by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $187.80 on Monday. RH has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.08.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 3,102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $446,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,719,520. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberini acquired 11,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,179,371. The trade was a 54.74% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 132,749 shares of company stock worth $21,856,812 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $171.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Negative Sentiment: RH was flagged as fully valued, which may have prompted profit-taking and renewed concerns that the stock’s recent rally has outpaced fundamentals. RH (RH) Looks Fully Valued As Its Luxury Brand Push Draws Attention

RH was flagged as fully valued, which may have prompted profit-taking and renewed concerns that the stock’s recent rally has outpaced fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly report was mixed but not alarming: RH beat EPS and revenue estimates, though sales still declined year over year, leaving investors focused on whether growth can reaccelerate.

The company’s latest quarterly report was mixed but not alarming: RH beat EPS and revenue estimates, though sales still declined year over year, leaving investors focused on whether growth can reaccelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market attention remains on RH’s elevated leverage and premium valuation metrics, which can amplify downside moves when sentiment turns cautious.

RH Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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