Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,023 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,193 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 13,023 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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