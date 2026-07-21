Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 157.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,341 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Moderna were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $415,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 732.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Moderna by 58.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 5.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Moderna from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Down 3.8%

MRNA opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). Moderna had a negative net margin of 143.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. The company's revenue was up 260.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $433,878.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,800.16. This trade represents a 70.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,870.32. Following the sale, the president owned 1,483,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,225,271.76. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,713. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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