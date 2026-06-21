Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,638 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.20% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,600. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.Mohawk Industries's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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