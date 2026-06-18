Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,394 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company's stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company's stock worth $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $338,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,281.76. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,250. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,586 shares of company stock worth $2,025,419. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of MHK stock opened at $107.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.Mohawk Industries's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Weiss Ratings lowered Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.33.

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Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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