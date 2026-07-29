Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,873 shares of the company's stock after selling 154,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.54% of Mohawk Industries worth $32,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE MHK opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.99 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,600. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $110.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.42.

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Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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