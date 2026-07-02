Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,814 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,586 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.88% of Mohawk Industries worth $113,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company's stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $280,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.1%

MHK opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.99 and a 52 week high of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,600. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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