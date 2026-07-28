Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,811 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Molina Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $163.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.38.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MOH stock opened at $199.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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