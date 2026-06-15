Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Stake Boosted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 615.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,249 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 359.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,409 shares of the company's stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,371 shares of the company's stock worth $76,248,000 after buying an additional 169,739 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 68.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 241,581 shares of the company's stock worth $46,229,000 after buying an additional 98,431 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $4,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,248 shares of the company's stock worth $43,486,000 after buying an additional 64,825 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $200.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $311.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $174.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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