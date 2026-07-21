Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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