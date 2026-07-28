Monarch Alternative Capital LP Purchases New Position in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,620,000. MasterBrand makes up about 1.0% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned approximately 1.56% of MasterBrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBC. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $42,835,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772,614 shares of the company's stock worth $118,930,000 after buying an additional 3,209,323 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $31,255,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 311.5% during the third quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 1,479,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,388,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 846,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.53 and a beta of 1.38. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. MasterBrand had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $591.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrea Helen Simon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 497,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,257,238.96. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Alan Kendrick sold 26,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $236,729.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 241,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,818.30. The trade was a 9.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 81,587 shares of company stock worth $696,347 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MasterBrand has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

See Also

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